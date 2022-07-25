See All Psychiatrists in Detroit, MI
Dr. William Martin, MD

Psychiatry
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Martin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at Psychiatric Services in Detroit, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychiatric Services
    5575 Conner St Ste 208, Detroit, MI 48213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 879-2074
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  
  
  
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 25, 2022
    Dr. Martin is a kind, compassionate, insightful and highly intelligent no nonsense physician, he helped me, my mental health improved in his care greatly, unfortunately I moved to another county, and was unable to be under his care due to my insurance. But , I will never forget the help he gave to me. God bless him and his family always. You would be very fortunate to have Doctor Martin as your physician, he's one of a kind. Sincerely, VL
    Vera Lloyd — Jul 25, 2022
    About Dr. William Martin, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508877317
    Education & Certifications

    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Lafayette Clin-Wayne State
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martin works at Psychiatric Services in Detroit, MI. View the full address on Dr. Martin’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

