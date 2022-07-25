Dr. Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Martin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Psychiatric Services5575 Conner St Ste 208, Detroit, MI 48213 Directions (313) 879-2074Wednesday12:00pm - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin is a kind, compassionate, insightful and highly intelligent no nonsense physician, he helped me, my mental health improved in his care greatly, unfortunately I moved to another county, and was unable to be under his care due to my insurance. But , I will never forget the help he gave to me. God bless him and his family always. You would be very fortunate to have Doctor Martin as your physician, he's one of a kind. Sincerely, VL
About Dr. William Martin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1508877317
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Lafayette Clin-Wayne State
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
