Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Martin, MD
Overview
Dr. William Martin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bend, OR. They completed their residency with Inland Empire Hp Serv Assoc
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
St. Charles Cancer Center - Bend2500 NE Neff Rd, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 706-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Blue Mountain Hospital
- Harney District Hospital
- St. Charles Bend
- St. Charles Prineville
- St. Charles Redmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Martin was my oncologist for cancer treatment, and was a phenomenal choice for my care. He is experienced, kind, professional, and gave me great confidence in my choices for my treatment, and continued care. I would not hesitate to recommend him for cancer treatment, as well as St. Charles Cancer center. The staff is wonderful, capable, and caring.
About Dr. William Martin, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1356329106
Education & Certifications
- Inland Empire Hp Serv Assoc
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.