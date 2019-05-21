Dr. William Marr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Marr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Marr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in College Station, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX and The Physicians Centre Hospital.
Dr. Marr works at
Locations
Marr Eye Center3030 University Dr E Ste 100, College Station, TX 77845 Directions (979) 776-7564
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
- The Physicians Centre Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Marr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marr has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Nearsightedness and Bell's Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marr.
