Dr. William Maron, MD
Overview
Dr. William Maron, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Locations
Shari Roth MD LLC21 Woodland St Ste 222, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 522-5215
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen Dr. Maron Sr. for 20 years, now seeing Dr. Maron Jr. Both are excellent ophthalmologists and the office is generally efficient and friendly. Sometimes they get backed up and you might have to wait up to 30 minutes. Highly recommend overall.
About Dr. William Maron, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1811921356
Education & Certifications
- U Cinn
- Hartford Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maron has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Maron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maron.
