Dr. William Marks Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Marks Jr works at Etowah Eye Clinic in Canton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.