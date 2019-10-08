Dr. William Marks Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Marks Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. William Marks Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Canton, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Locations
Sacred Journey Hospice LLC125 Oakside Ct Ste 102, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (678) 880-0662
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was great very nice and explained everything!
About Dr. William Marks Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
