Overview

Dr. William Markmann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Holy Redeemer Hospital and Temple University Hospital.



Dr. Markmann works at Orthopedic Surgery and Rehabilitation Associates LLC in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Rockledge, PA, Abington, PA and Huntingdon Valley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.