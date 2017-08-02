See All Gastroenterologists in Cumberland, MD
Dr. William Mark, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (19)
47 years of experience
Dr. William Mark, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.

Dr. Mark works at William W Mark MD PA in Cumberland, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    William W Mark MD PA
    224 Washington St, Cumberland, MD 21502 (301) 777-8383

  • UPMC Western Maryland

Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 02, 2017
    I have had several procedures performed by Dr. Mark. All have been satisfactory. Dr. Mark spent a lot of time with me in the office, making sure that all my medical issues were addressed. I would highly recommend him.
    Beverley Crawford in Frostburg, MD — Aug 02, 2017
    About Dr. William Mark, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Letterman Army Medical Center
    • Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
