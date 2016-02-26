Dr. Mariencheck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Mariencheck, MD
Overview
Dr. William Mariencheck, MD is a Pulmonologist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Tennessee College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Mariencheck works at
Locations
Mid-south Pulmonary Specialists PC5050 Poplar Ave Ste 800, Memphis, TN 38157 Directions (901) 276-2663Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing. Have been seeing him for 30 years. Caring, concerned respected physician.
About Dr. William Mariencheck, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1467432203
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- U Tenn Hlth Scis
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mariencheck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mariencheck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mariencheck has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Sarcoidosis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mariencheck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mariencheck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mariencheck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mariencheck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mariencheck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.