Dr. William Marcil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Immanuel.



They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.