Dr. William Marcil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Marcil, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy and Chi Health Immanuel.
They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7101 Newport Ave Ste 207, Omaha, NE 68152 Directions (402) 572-2916
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Marcil saved my life he never gave up on me. I was in and out of lasting hope for a long time. I have a year and half clean because he kept taking me in and treating me till I could get it together.
About Dr. William Marcil, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marcil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marcil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marcil has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marcil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Marcil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marcil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marcil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marcil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.