Overview

Dr. William Marasovich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Marasovich works at William A Morasavich, MD in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Ellwood City, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.