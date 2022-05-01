Dr. William Marasovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marasovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Marasovich, MD
Dr. William Marasovich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.
William A Morasavich, MD701 Broad St Ste D, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 741-2123
ENT & Allergy Specialists of Western PA304 Evans Dr Ste 303, Ellwood City, PA 16117 Directions (724) 752-0800
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Marasovich is by far the best doctor in the Pittsburgh and surrounding area. I have had ear problems since early childhood and don’t know what I would do or where I would be without him! He is such a professional! Dedicated to his field and the most caring and detailed doctor I’ve ever been to. Wish he could be my PCP, life coach and so much more. The most wonderful person!
About Dr. William Marasovich, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Marasovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marasovich accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marasovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marasovich works at
Dr. Marasovich has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marasovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Marasovich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marasovich.
