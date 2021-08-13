Dr. William Manning Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manning Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Manning Jr, MD
Dr. William Manning Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS and is affiliated with Cape Cod Hospital.
William J. Manning Jr MD PC700 Attucks Ln Unit 1A, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 771-0169
- Cape Cod Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
I was on vacation and needed to see an orthopedist quickly due to a right ankle fracture. I found Dr Manning’s staff to be extremely accommodating and helpful. Office was clean and orderly, my wait time was minimal. Dr. Manning was calm and caring, I was not rushed. I found him very experienced and as a nurse felt I was given spot on advice from him. Would not hesitate to recommend him.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1700859170
- ATLANTA COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS & SURGEONS
- Orthopedic Surgery
