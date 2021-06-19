Dr. Mann has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Mann, MD
Overview
Dr. William Mann, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Mann saved my mother's life 25 years ago and replaced her aorta. Thank you dr Mann, my mother is still alive today ??
About Dr. William Mann, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225035496
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Anesthesiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mann has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Aortic Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mann speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mann.
