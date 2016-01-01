See All Ophthalmologists in Encino, CA
Ophthalmology
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. William Mandrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Encino Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Mandrick works at William Mandrick MD in Encino, CA with other offices in Studio City, CA, Sherman Oaks, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    William Mandrick M.d. Inc.
    17310 VENTURA BLVD, Encino, CA 91316 (818) 728-4260
    Imperial Care Center
    11441 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604 (818) 728-4260
    Sherman Oaks Health & Rehab
    14401 Huston St, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 (818) 728-4260
    Serrano Convalescent Hosp-south
    5400 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 (818) 728-4260

  Encino Hospital Medical Center

Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Diabetic Cataracts
Dry Eyes
Ocular Hypertension
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Blepharitis
Blindness
Cataract Surgery Complications
Cornea Surgery
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Retinopathy
Eye Procedure
Eye Surgery
Eye Test
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Migraine
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Visual Field Defects
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ophthalmology
    30 years of experience
    English, Armenian and Spanish
    1932270097
    University Of Ne Med Center
    University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
