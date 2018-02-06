Overview

Dr. William Mandel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Mandel works at Cardiovascular Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Prolapse, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.