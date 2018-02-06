Dr. William Mandel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Mandel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Mandel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Mandel works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Medical Group of Southern California414 N Camden Dr Ste 1100, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 278-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
exceptionally talented physician . He combines knowledge, utmost care, and very detailed medical decision making with respect to not just cardiology, that is his department, but rather patient's other conditions, such as kidneys, GI, and other areas of the body. We're very lucky to be his patients. My husband is alive today because of his CARE! I would recommend this doctor highly. Doesn't get any better than him.
About Dr. William Mandel, MD
- Cardiology
- 60 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mandel has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mandel speaks French and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandel.
