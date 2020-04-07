Overview

Dr. William Maier, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arizona and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, Peacehealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center, Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and Sacred Heart Medical Center University District.



Dr. Maier works at William P Maier MD PC in Eugene, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.