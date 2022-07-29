Dr. Mahlow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Mahlow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Mahlow, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Mahlow works at
Locations
Univ. Health System Inc.1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E310, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 544-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had already been through A LOT. I got covid in Feb '21. I didn't know what to expect, just like everyone else. Covid gave me double pneumonia, I didn't know, so I laid with it. Which gave me a bacterial infection in the base of my lungs, I didn't know it, so I laid with it. That infected my blood and the infected blood running through my heart triggered a valve infection. Barely made it to UT. On life support for 3 1/2 weeks. I should of survived that. But I did. A month later, I had to have open heart surgery to replace the faulty valve. That went perfectly, but my heart wouldn't beat in rhyme... I'm 37. It's hard to keep an upbeat, positive attitude sometimes, THE DOCTORS YOU HAVE MAKE ALL THE DIFFERENCE. Dr Mahlow came into my room with the best energy.. I could tell he was smiling even with a mask on. EXTREMELY kind, light hearted, pun intended, because he was comforting, informative, and had the kind confidence you want your doctor to have. He's been great to me for over a year
About Dr. William Mahlow, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1205830171
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Mahlow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahlow works at
Dr. Mahlow has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahlow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahlow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahlow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.