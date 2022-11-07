Overview

Dr. William Maddox, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.



Dr. Maddox works at Trinity Cardiology Specialists in Augusta, GA with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.