Dr. William Maddox, MD
Overview
Dr. William Maddox, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med.
Dr. Maddox works at
Locations
University Hospital Summerville2260 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 481-7535
Augusta1003 CHAFEE AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 721-2426
- 3 510 20th St S Ste 930, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-3614
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In 2017 Dr. Maddox suggested I have an ablation to correct the AFIB I was experiencing. Six months later he said I needed a pacemaker to correct bradycardia. The two procedures were very successful and I no longer have problems with arrhythmia. I continue to see him for my annual check-ups and I tell him every time that he saved my life. I would recommend him to anyone with heart problems.
About Dr. William Maddox, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Medical College of Georgia
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- University Of Georgia
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddox has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maddox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maddox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maddox works at
Dr. Maddox has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maddox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Maddox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.