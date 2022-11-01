Overview

Dr. William Macaulay, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from College Of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Macaulay works at Preston Robert Tisch Center For Men's Health in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.