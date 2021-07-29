Dr. William Mabrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Mabrey, MD
Overview
Dr. William Mabrey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Magie Mabrey Eye Clinic3215 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 452-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This team of ophthalmologists were on their A game. It amazed me as to how they worked together. 5 stars only because 6 is not an option
About Dr. William Mabrey, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Devers Eye Inst
- U Ark Med Sch
- Presbyterian / St Lukes Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
