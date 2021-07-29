See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Smith, AR
Dr. William Mabrey, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Mabrey, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Mabrey works at Arkansas Retina in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Magie Mabrey Eye Clinic
    3215 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 452-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Acute Endophthalmitis
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Eye Infections
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Progressive High Myopia
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2021
    This team of ophthalmologists were on their A game. It amazed me as to how they worked together. 5 stars only because 6 is not an option
    — Jul 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. William Mabrey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447234760
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Devers Eye Inst
    Residency
    • U Ark Med Sch
    Internship
    • Presbyterian / St Lukes Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Mabrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mabrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mabrey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mabrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mabrey works at Arkansas Retina in Fort Smith, AR. View the full address on Dr. Mabrey’s profile.

    Dr. Mabrey has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mabrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mabrey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mabrey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mabrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mabrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

