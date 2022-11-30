Dr. William M Newell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William M Newell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William M Newell, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Pain Management, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus and Christiana Hospital.
First State Spine4102 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste B, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 731-2888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dover737 S Queen St Ste 2, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 672-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Always a friendly visit and a very organized office with a friendly staff.
- Pain Management
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1992971055
- Lags Sports and Spine, Interventional Spine and Pain Management
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Newell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newell has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Newell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newell.
