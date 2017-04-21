Dr. William Lyndon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyndon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lyndon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Lyndon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Pell City Clinic70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
St Vincents Chilton LLC2030 Lay Dam Rd, Clanton, AL 35045 Directions (250) 258-4405Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates P.C. - Oneonta101 Lemley Dr Ste A, Oneonta, AL 35121 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Nephrology Associates P.C. - Shelby644 2nd St NE Ste 201, Alabaster, AL 35007 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Gardendale1603 Decatur Hwy Ste 150, Gardendale, AL 35071 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates - Pell City7067 Veterans Pkwy Ste 130, Pell City, AL 35125 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - 119/Greystone7 Huddle Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Gadsden405 S 2nd St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Winfield255 Medical Dr Ste 2, Winfield, AL 35594 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Anniston1430 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Princeton817 Princeton Ave SW Ste 206, Birmingham, AL 35211 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Jasper3400 Highway 78 E Ste 401, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates PC52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 318, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 226-5900
Greystone Clinic7191 Cahaba Valley Rd, Hoover, AL 35242 Directions
Nephrology Associates, PC - Trussville7201 Happy Hollow Rd, Trussville, AL 35173 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates PC - Bessemer995 9th Ave SW Ste 407, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Nephrology Associates, PC - Homewood2700 Rogers Dr Ste 102, Homewood, AL 35209 Directions (205) 226-5900Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
- Grandview Medical Center
- Shelby Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lyndon is knowledgeable and experienced and provided me with extremely good care. He takes the time to understand your concerns and explains difficult issues in terms that are easy to understand. He has gone above and beyond to make himself available to me and help me to make the right health decisions. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. William Lyndon, MD
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
