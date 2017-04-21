See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pell City, AL
Dr. William Lyndon, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. William Lyndon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pell City, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham, Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, Grandview Medical Center and Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Lyndon works at Northside Medical Associates in Pell City, AL with other offices in Clanton, AL, Oneonta, AL, Alabaster, AL, Gardendale, AL, Birmingham, AL, Gadsden, AL, Winfield, AL, Anniston, AL, Jasper, AL, Hoover, AL, Trussville, AL, Bessemer, AL and Homewood, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pell City Clinic
    70 Plaza Dr, Pell City, AL 35125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    St Vincents Chilton LLC
    2030 Lay Dam Rd, Clanton, AL 35045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (250) 258-4405
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  3. 3
    Nephrology Associates P.C. - Oneonta
    101 Lemley Dr Ste A, Oneonta, AL 35121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Nephrology Associates P.C. - Shelby
    644 2nd St NE Ste 201, Alabaster, AL 35007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  5. 5
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Gardendale
    1603 Decatur Hwy Ste 150, Gardendale, AL 35071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  6. 6
    Nephrology Associates - Pell City
    7067 Veterans Pkwy Ste 130, Pell City, AL 35125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  7. 7
    Nephrology Associates, PC - 119/Greystone
    7 Huddle Dr Ste 100, Birmingham, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  8. 8
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Gadsden
    405 S 2nd St, Gadsden, AL 35901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  9. 9
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Winfield
    255 Medical Dr Ste 2, Winfield, AL 35594 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  10. 10
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Anniston
    1430 Christine Ave, Anniston, AL 36207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  11. 11
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Princeton
    817 Princeton Ave SW Ste 206, Birmingham, AL 35211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  12. 12
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Jasper
    3400 Highway 78 E Ste 401, Jasper, AL 35501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  13. 13
    Nephrology Associates PC
    52 Medical Park Dr E Ste 318, Birmingham, AL 35235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
  14. 14
    Greystone Clinic
    7191 Cahaba Valley Rd, Hoover, AL 35242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  15. 15
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Trussville
    7201 Happy Hollow Rd, Trussville, AL 35173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  16. 16
    Nephrology Associates PC - Bessemer
    995 9th Ave SW Ste 407, Bessemer, AL 35022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
  17. 17
    Nephrology Associates, PC - Homewood
    2700 Rogers Dr Ste 102, Homewood, AL 35209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 226-5900
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
  • Grandview Medical Center
  • Shelby Baptist Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Acidosis
Hyperkalemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders

Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. William Lyndon, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306058029
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Lyndon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lyndon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lyndon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lyndon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lyndon works at Northside Medical Associates in Pell City, AL with other offices in Clanton, AL, Oneonta, AL, Alabaster, AL, Gardendale, AL, Birmingham, AL, Gadsden, AL, Winfield, AL, Anniston, AL, Jasper, AL, Hoover, AL, Trussville, AL, Bessemer, AL and Homewood, AL. View the full addresses on Dr. Lyndon’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyndon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyndon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lyndon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lyndon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

