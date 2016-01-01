Dr. Lyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Lyle, MD
Overview
Dr. William Lyle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.
Dr. Lyle works at
Locations
Raleigh Plastic Surgery Center1112 Dresser Ct, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 872-2616
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Lyle, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1700851037
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyle has seen patients for Nipple Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyle.
