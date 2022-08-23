Dr. William Lydiatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lydiatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lydiatt, MD
Dr. William Lydiatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Champaign Dental Group8303 Dodge St Ste 304, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 354-5048
Methodist Physicians Clinic Imaging1 Edmundson Pl, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-4130
Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital933 E Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 354-5048
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Dr. Lydiatt is the best of the best! I saw Dr. Lydiatt the last full week of June 2022. He suspected I had papillary throid cancer . My surgery was scheduled for the next week, July 1st as outpatient surgery. Surgery went well. While in recover he talked with my family & said I had several masses, one of which was very hard and large. He then suspected Medullary cancer as well as the papillary he felt I had when I saw him the prior week. I received a phone call, & a message via the online portal from Bill, himself, saying I did not have any cancer. I went back to see him 2 weeks after surgery and again in 4 - 5 weeks. My incision has healed completely and just have a couple little spots where I still have internal dissolveable stiches. Dr. Lydiatt (& staff) are so knowledgeable, caring & have such a good bedside manner. He explains everything to you before surgery & afterwards. I am one of his #1 fans! Without a doubt, He is the Best of the Best!!! Thank you!!!
About Dr. William Lydiatt, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1578528055
- University Of Ne College Of Med
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
