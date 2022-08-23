Overview

Dr. William Lydiatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Lydiatt works at Champaign Dental Group in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.