Dr. William Lydiatt, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Lydiatt, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Lydiatt works at Champaign Dental Group in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    8303 Dodge St Ste 304, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 354-5048
  2. 2
    Methodist Physicians Clinic Imaging
    1 Edmundson Pl, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (712) 396-4130
  3. 3
    Jennie Edmundson Memorial Hospital
    933 E Pierce St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 354-5048

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy
Thyroid Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Caldwell-Luc Procedure Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 23, 2022
    Dr. Lydiatt is the best of the best! I saw Dr. Lydiatt the last full week of June 2022. He suspected I had papillary throid cancer . My surgery was scheduled for the next week, July 1st as outpatient surgery. Surgery went well. While in recover he talked with my family & said I had several masses, one of which was very hard and large. He then suspected Medullary cancer as well as the papillary he felt I had when I saw him the prior week. I received a phone call, & a message via the online portal from Bill, himself, saying I did not have any cancer. I went back to see him 2 weeks after surgery and again in 4 - 5 weeks. My incision has healed completely and just have a couple little spots where I still have internal dissolveable stiches. Dr. Lydiatt (& staff) are so knowledgeable, caring & have such a good bedside manner. He explains everything to you before surgery & afterwards. I am one of his #1 fans! Without a doubt, He is the Best of the Best!!! Thank you!!!
    Kathy Niedermyer — Aug 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Lydiatt, MD
    About Dr. William Lydiatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578528055
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Ne College Of Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Lydiatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lydiatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lydiatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lydiatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lydiatt has seen patients for Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lydiatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lydiatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lydiatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lydiatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lydiatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

