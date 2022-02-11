Dr. William Luxford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luxford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Luxford, MD
Overview
Dr. William Luxford, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with Huntington Mem Hospital
Locations
House Ear Clinic2100 W 3rd St Ste 111, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Directions (213) 483-9930Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went for a check up for tinnitus at House Clinic. Staff at the front desk were nice and I was called in soon after I arrived. When I saw Dr. Luxford, he explained what was happening and what I could do to help lessen my tinnitus. He was courteous and empathetic to my condition, informative in his answers and explained it all in layman’s terms. I had a few questions and he gave detailed explanations and took his time. Great doctor, would recommend to friends and family. I was also checked out by a fellow training there, Dr. Avillion, who was courteous and knowledgeable on everything I asked him. He was thorough in his examinations and informative in his explanations. Overall I’m satisfied with my visit and will go again.
About Dr. William Luxford, MD
- Neurotology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Mem Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Luxford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luxford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luxford has seen patients for Vertigo, EMG (Electromyography) and Acoustic Neuroma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luxford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Luxford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luxford.
