Dr. William Lunt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.



Dr. Lunt works at Associates In Gastroenterology P.C. in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.