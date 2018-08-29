See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Maple Grove, MN
Dr. William Lundberg, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (53)
29 years of experience
Dr. William Lundberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Lundberg works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Robbinsdale, MN, Duluth, MN, Plymouth, MN and Minnetonka, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove
    9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 520-7870
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Robbinsdale
    3366 Oakdale Ave N Ste 103, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 520-7870
    St. Luke's Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    1012 E 2nd St Fl 401, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (218) 249-6360
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Plymouth
    2855 Campus Dr Ste 300, Plymouth, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 520-7870
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Minnetonka
    15450 Highway 7 Ste 125, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 520-7870

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC) of South Central Wisconsin
    • HealthEOS
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Aug 29, 2018
    Highly recommend
    John zimmerman in Maple grove, MN — Aug 29, 2018
    About Dr. William Lundberg, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1144231960
    Education & Certifications

    • U MN
    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Dr. Lundberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lundberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lundberg has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lundberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

