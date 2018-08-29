Dr. Lundberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Lundberg, MD
Dr. William Lundberg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 520-7870
Twin Cities Orthopedics Robbinsdale3366 Oakdale Ave N Ste 103, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Directions (763) 520-7870
St. Luke's Orthopedics & Sports Medicine1012 E 2nd St Fl 401, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 249-6360Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Twin Cities Orthopedics Plymouth2855 Campus Dr Ste 300, Plymouth, MN 55441 Directions (763) 520-7870
Twin Cities Orthopedics Minnetonka15450 Highway 7 Ste 125, Minnetonka, MN 55345 Directions (763) 520-7870
- St. Luke's Hospital
- 29 years of experience
- U MN
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Lundberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lundberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lundberg works at
Dr. Lundberg has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lundberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Lundberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lundberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lundberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lundberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.