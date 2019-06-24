Dr. Lumry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. William Lumry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Lumry, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Lumry works at
Locations
William R. Lumry M.d. P.A.10100 N Central Expy Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 373-7374
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
Dr. Lumry is our 3rd allergist in Dallas. He is thoughtful and present with the patient, and has a good awareness of environmental allergies and effective treatments. The office seems to be well-run, efficient, and friendly.
About Dr. William Lumry, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1598715914
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lumry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lumry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lumry works at
Dr. Lumry has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Immunization Administration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lumry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lumry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lumry.
