Dr. William Lowe, MD
Dr. William Lowe, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Lowe works at
-
1
Texas Healthcare Bone & Joint1651 W Rosedale St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 332-4465Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 1800 Park Place Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Directions (817) 335-4316
-
3
Baylor Surgicare At Fort Worth750 12th Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 334-5050
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I am very pleased with the physicians and staff at Texas Health Care—Bone & Joint Clinic. On August 18, I made my second visit to their offices in Weatherford, Texas. During both visits, I was impressed with the staff’s friendliness, promptness, helpfulness with referrals and paperwork, and their efficient ability to be spot-on-time for the scheduled appointment. There are no frustrating delays here. Dr. William Lowe proved just as courteous and professional while assessing and remedying my wrist arthritis as Dr. David Brigati was with my bum knee in the first visit. Like Brigati, Lowe took his time showing me the x-rays, explaining the situation in detail, offering options, and soliciting my opinion. This was in sharp contrast to so many doctors who rush through as many patients as possible, cut visits to five minutes, fail to explain in detail the situation and possible procedures, and dictate a course of action rather than discussing it with their patients. This Clinic is top-notch
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1699784801
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Orthopedic Surgery
