Dr. William Loving, MD

Psychiatry
49 years of experience
Dr. William Loving, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Loving works at Champaign Dental Group in Cedar Park, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Opioid Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Moore Health Solutions Pllc
    1130 Cottonwood Creek Trl Ste B1, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 915-3561
    James R. Harrison Phd PA
    8103 Brodie Ln Ste 1, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 915-3561

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Opioid Dependence
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Tess — May 05, 2020
    Dr. William Loving, MD
    About Dr. William Loving, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1255349296
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Loving has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loving has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loving has seen patients for Nondependent Opioid Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loving on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Loving. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loving.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loving, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loving appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.