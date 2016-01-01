Dr. William Loventhal IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loventhal IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Loventhal IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Loventhal IV, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Loventhal IV works at
Locations
Childrens Wellness Center755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 303-1314
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. William Loventhal IV, MD
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1164461901
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loventhal IV has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loventhal IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loventhal IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Loventhal IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loventhal IV.
