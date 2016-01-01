Dr. William Long, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Long is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Long, MD
Overview
Dr. William Long, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital and Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Central Louisiana Imaging Inc.3704 North Blvd Ste 1, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 442-8399
Teamhealth211 4th St, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 473-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Frances Cabrini Hospital
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
About Dr. William Long, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1992767404
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
