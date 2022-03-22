See All Podiatrists in Simpsonville, SC
Dr. William Long, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (22)
Overview

Dr. William Long, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Simpsonville, SC. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Long works at Upstate Podiatry Group in Simpsonville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Upstate Podiatry Group PA
    801 Se Main St, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 399-9070
  2. 2
    Breakthrough Medical LLC
    114b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 399-9070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 22, 2022
    Wish I'd gone to see Dr. Long much earlier, instead of putting up with plantar fasciitis for months. He quickly and completely explained my x-rays and treatment options, and with very little expense or effort on my part my foot is now well on the way to recovery. I'm taking long walks again! And - this is the real reason I'm taking time to leave a review - Dr. Long is so animated and cheerful and seems absolutely delighted with his profession and the opportunity to help his patients, that I left the office feeling downright joyful. The staff was all friendly, helpful, and knowledgeable as well. No exaggeration to say this was the best medical office experience I've ever had.
    N. Wright — Mar 22, 2022
    About Dr. William Long, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447486980
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Long has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Long has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Long works at Upstate Podiatry Group in Simpsonville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Long’s profile.

    Dr. Long has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Long on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Long. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Long.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Long, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Long appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.