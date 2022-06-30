See All Vascular Neurologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. William Logan, MD

Vascular Neurology
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Logan, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They completed their residency with University Hospital S Tx Med Center

Dr. Logan works at Mercy Clinic Neurology in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Clinic Neurology
    621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 6005B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 251-8892

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke

Treatment frequency



EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 30, 2022
    As a young woman suffering multiple strokes. I can't say enough good about Dr. Logan. He worked extremely hard, weekends and nights, trying to find a cause for my strokes.
    Too young for strokes — Jun 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Logan, MD
    About Dr. William Logan, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750311395
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital S Tx Med Center
    Residency
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
