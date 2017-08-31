Dr. William Loe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Loe, MD
Overview
Dr. William Loe, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with Children's Hospital National Medical Center
Locations
Pediatric Surgical Specialists - Overland Park12200 W 106th St Ste 210, Overland Park, KS 66215 Directions (913) 372-8243Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Would recommend Dr Loe, I had a procedure done on my left lung in the uk and struggle to move for 3 weeks. Whereas having the same procedure with Dr Loe was able to move freely and painfree after 1 week.
About Dr. William Loe, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- English
- 1528024783
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital National Medical Center
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Pediatric Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loe accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Loe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loe.
