Overview

Dr. William Lizarraga, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with Brown University Hospital



Dr. Lizarraga works at The Frist Clinic at TriStar Centennial - Suite 400 in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.