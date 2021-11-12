Dr. William Littlefield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Littlefield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Littlefield, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Littlefield, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Littlefield works at
-
1
Cumming Office1505 Northside Blvd Ste 3100, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (404) 355-0743
-
2
Advanced Hand & Upper Extremity Surgery, PC4255 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste A, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (678) 608-1951
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Everyone was amazing friendly. I was seen quickly and the time with Dr Littlefield was well spent.
About Dr. William Littlefield, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306845177
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Med School
- Wilford Hall USAF Hospital
- University of Michigan
- Ohio State University
- Ohio University / Main Campus
