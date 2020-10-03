See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. William Lippert, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. William Lippert, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. William Lippert, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Lippert works at Pediatric Endocrine Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain and Spine at St. Francis P.C.
    6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 360, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 380-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lippert?

    Oct 03, 2020
    We have begun treatment for my husband’s severe back and neck pain. The entire team at The Spine Center of SFMC has been outstanding. Dr Botolin, Mark Stanford PA, Janice RN, and the radiology tech. Dr Lippert is well known to me as we worked together at a different world class hospital several years ago. Dr Lippert is a superb clinician whose educational background as an anesthesiologist was fabulous. He continues to provide pain relief in a caring empathetic and team centered manner. We and the entire region are blessed to have Dr Lippert.
    Linda Bresee — Oct 03, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. William Lippert, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. William Lippert, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lippert to family and friends

    Dr. Lippert's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lippert

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. William Lippert, MD.

    About Dr. William Lippert, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689641953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Colorado Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Lippert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lippert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lippert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lippert works at Pediatric Endocrine Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Lippert’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. William Lippert, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.