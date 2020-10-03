Dr. William Lippert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lippert, MD
Overview
Dr. William Lippert, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Dr. Lippert works at
Locations
Pain and Spine at St. Francis P.C.6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 360, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 380-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lippert?
We have begun treatment for my husband’s severe back and neck pain. The entire team at The Spine Center of SFMC has been outstanding. Dr Botolin, Mark Stanford PA, Janice RN, and the radiology tech. Dr Lippert is well known to me as we worked together at a different world class hospital several years ago. Dr Lippert is a superb clinician whose educational background as an anesthesiologist was fabulous. He continues to provide pain relief in a caring empathetic and team centered manner. We and the entire region are blessed to have Dr Lippert.
About Dr. William Lippert, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- English
- 1689641953
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center
- North Colorado Medical Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lippert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lippert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lippert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lippert works at
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippert.
