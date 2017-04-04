See All Plastic Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. William Lineaweaver, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Lineaweaver, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Merit Health Central.

Dr. Lineaweaver works at JOSEPH M STILL BURN CENTERS INC in Jackson, MS with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Third-Degree Burns, Burn Injuries and Second-Degree Burns along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Merit Health Central
    1850 Chadwick Dr, Jackson, MS 39204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 376-2711
  2. 2
    Kendall Regional Radiology
    11750 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33175 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 863-9595
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Child Development Clinic
    2500 N State St, Jackson, MS 39216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 984-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Third-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Third-Degree Burns
Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 04, 2017
    Extremely confident. Saved my hand, allowed me to continue working in my profession. Hands down the best hand guy in Mississippi. I wouldn't hesitate if he was doing my surgery again and I'm phobic about getting put under. You're in good hands!
    Andrew Nelson in Brookhaven ms — Apr 04, 2017
    About Dr. William Lineaweaver, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073695706
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
