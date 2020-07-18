Overview

Dr. William Lin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Uro Partners in Chicago, IL with other offices in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.