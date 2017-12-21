Dr. William Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lin, MD
Dr. William Lin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.
William T Lin MD PA2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 101, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 235-9444
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Lin has been the doctor for our 3 year old since she was born. Knowledgeable, friendly, professional-the words that describe Dr Lin and all the staff the best way. We never regretted that we picked him as a pediatrician. Any time when our little one gets sick - dr Lin is ready to see her same day. Nurses are wonderful, always smiling and making kids feel better. Highly recommend Dr Lin's office to anyone who is looking for the best pediatrician in Richardson or Garland areas.
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1225020100
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
