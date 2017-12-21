See All Pediatricians in Richardson, TX
Dr. William Lin, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. William Lin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Lin works at William T Lin MD PA in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    William T Lin MD PA
    2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 101, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 235-9444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Dysphagia

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 21, 2017
    Dr Lin has been the doctor for our 3 year old since she was born. Knowledgeable, friendly, professional-the words that describe Dr Lin and all the staff the best way. We never regretted that we picked him as a pediatrician. Any time when our little one gets sick - dr Lin is ready to see her same day. Nurses are wonderful, always smiling and making kids feel better. Highly recommend Dr Lin's office to anyone who is looking for the best pediatrician in Richardson or Garland areas.
    Ekaterina Gutierrez in Garland Texas — Dec 21, 2017
    Photo: Dr. William Lin, MD
    About Dr. William Lin, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225020100
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lin.

