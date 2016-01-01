Overview

Dr. William Liles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Monroe, LA. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner LSU Health - Monroe Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Liles works at The Surgery Clinic Of Northeast Louisiana in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Port Placements or Replacements and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.