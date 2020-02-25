Overview

Dr. William Lile Jr, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Pensacola, FL.



Dr. Lile Jr works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart OB/GYN at Pensacola in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Pap Smear and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.