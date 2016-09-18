Overview

Dr. William Liggett, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Sumner Regional Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.



Dr. Liggett works at Tennessee Oncology in Nashville, TN with other offices in Springfield, TN and Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.