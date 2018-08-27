Dr. William Lieppe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieppe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lieppe, MD
Overview
Dr. William Lieppe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Specialist5669 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 170, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-8377
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lieppe has been my cardiologist since my first (of 2) open heart surgeries in 1980. Simply put, he has SAVED MY LIFE countless times (2 MI's; 11 angioplasties; 7 stents). There can be no more caring and expert cardiac care than that which has been provided me by Dr. Lieppe (and Ms Jeanie !) available. Period.
About Dr. William Lieppe, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
