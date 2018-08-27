Overview

Dr. William Lieppe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Lieppe works at Internal Medicine in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.