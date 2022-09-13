Dr. William Lichtenfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lichtenfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Lichtenfeld, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. William Lichtenfeld, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their residency with Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
Dr. Lichtenfeld works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Gwinnett771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 390, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 957-0757
-
2
OrthoAtlanta Johns Creek6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 400, Johns Creek, GA 30097 Directions (678) 205-4261
-
3
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Brookhaven3929 Peachtree Rd NE # 250, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Directions (404) 352-1015
-
4
Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta Brookhaven3929 Peachtree Rd NE # 250, Brookhaven, GA 30319 Directions (404) 352-1015
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lichtenfeld?
He has always kept my pain at a control able level I have been his patient for over 20 years.
About Dr. William Lichtenfeld, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
- English
- 1164422572
Education & Certifications
- Ny and Presby Hp Columbia Campus
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtenfeld has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lichtenfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtenfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtenfeld works at
Dr. Lichtenfeld has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichtenfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtenfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtenfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lichtenfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lichtenfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.