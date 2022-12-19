Dr. William Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. William Levine, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Case West Res University School Med and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors Midtown51 W 51st St Ste 370, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Englewood Office500 Grand Ave, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions
ColumbiaDoctors Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd Ste 105, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Dr. William Levine229 Beach 20th St, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions
Dr. William Levine1180 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Levine and team are very caring and informative. They take the time to talk with the patients on all concerns. They look for all possible alternatives before surgery is needed
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1467493478
- University Of Maryland
- Tufts Medical Center
- Case West Res University School Med
- Stanford University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Levine works at
