Overview

Dr. William Levine, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Levine works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New York Hospital Nyp
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. William Levine, MD

    Hospital Medicine
    English
    1104280106
    Education & Certifications

    Internal Medicine
