Dr. William Leuschke, MD

Neurology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. William Leuschke, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They completed their residency with Clarian Indiana University Hospital

Dr. Leuschke works at Baptist Health Neurological Clinic in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Baptist Health Neurological Clinic
    2065 E South Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36116 (334) 747-7250

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 11, 2021
    Minimal wait time. Staff courteous and very pleasant. Dr. Leuschke and tech were great. Gave me my results and answered any questions
    Barbara Anderson — Nov 11, 2021
    About Dr. William Leuschke, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730295411
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Clarian Indiana University Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. William Leuschke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leuschke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Leuschke has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Leuschke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Leuschke works at Baptist Health Neurological Clinic in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Leuschke’s profile.

    Dr. Leuschke has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leuschke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Leuschke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leuschke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leuschke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leuschke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

