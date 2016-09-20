Overview

Dr. William Leuchter, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Leuchter works at William M Leuchter MD P.C., Southfield, MI in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Epilepsy and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.