Dr. William Leslie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leslie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. William Leslie, MD
Overview
Dr. William Leslie, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Leslie works at
Locations
-
1
Consultants In Hematology1725 W Harrison St Ste 1010, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 563-2320
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Oak Park Hospital
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leslie?
Very good
About Dr. William Leslie, MD
- Hematology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1538129275
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leslie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leslie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leslie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leslie works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leslie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leslie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leslie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leslie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.